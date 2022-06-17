StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of GHM opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
