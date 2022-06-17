StockNews.com Upgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Strong-Buy

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ASRT opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
About Assertio (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
