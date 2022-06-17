StockNews.com Upgrades Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Strong-Buy

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASRT opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $92,368.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $318,539. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

