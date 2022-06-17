StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

BMA opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

