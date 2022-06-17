Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 103,572 shares.The stock last traded at $60.31 and had previously closed at $60.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 36.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

