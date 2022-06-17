Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 758,978 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £6.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.33.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)
Recommended Stories
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.