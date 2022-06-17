Strong Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Strong has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.19 or 0.00039739 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $217,154.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,900.68 or 0.77162285 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00310239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.