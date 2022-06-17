Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 34.1% in May

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up approximately 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. Studio City International has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.