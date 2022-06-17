STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $325.81

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 325.81 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.58). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.58), with a volume of 10,761 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 325.27. The company has a market cap of £137.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

