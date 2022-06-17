Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Purchases £149.60 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills bought 88 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($181.58).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superdry alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 101 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($182.66).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 86 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($181.62).

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 143.60 ($1.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £117.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. Superdry plc has a 12-month low of GBX 132.60 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 468 ($5.68). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.40) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 359 ($4.36).

Superdry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.