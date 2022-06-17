Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Down 2.7%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUUIF shares. TD Securities started coverage on Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.