Swop (SWOP) Price Hits $2.02 on Exchanges

Swop (SWOP) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Swop has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $78,865.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swop has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00009774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,363,776 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,727 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

