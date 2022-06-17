Symrise (ETR:SY1) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.10

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €94.10 ($98.02) and last traded at €97.28 ($101.33), with a volume of 989991 shares. The stock had previously closed at €95.34 ($99.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion and a PE ratio of 35.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37.

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.