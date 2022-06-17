SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $900,693.48 and approximately $4,705.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00212189 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009748 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00403406 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,968,301 coins and its circulating supply is 124,557,928 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

