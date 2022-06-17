Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 963,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,871. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Synthetic Biologics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

