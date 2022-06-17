Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

