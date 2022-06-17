Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
