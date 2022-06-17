Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Sysco were worth $38,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.