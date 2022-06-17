T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.52. 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.88% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.