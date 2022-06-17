TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €16.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.10 ($28.23) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

ETR:TEG opened at €11.33 ($11.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.36. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €15.13 ($15.76) and a 1 year high of €29.37 ($30.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

