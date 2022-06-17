Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $2,804,059.71 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 127,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,059.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,781,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,085,873.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 117,981 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,536,591.50.

On Friday, June 10th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 100,438 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $2,375,358.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 160,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $3,526,400.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,883.56.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $20.02 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.