Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $53.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.33 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

