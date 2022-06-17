Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $53.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.33 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60.
In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
