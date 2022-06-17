Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,854 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tapestry worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 129,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.