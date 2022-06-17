Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Target were worth $24,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.03. 89,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,112. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $141.29 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

