Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $114.12

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.12 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 110.60 ($1.34). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 111.20 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,425,713 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.35. The company has a market capitalization of £699.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Target Healthcare REIT news, insider Alison Fyfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,351.13).

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

