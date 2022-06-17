Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Gogo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 812,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 717,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 388,432 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $5,232,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 26.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

