Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.30 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.42.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

