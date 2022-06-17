Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in NVR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,528.75.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $30.00 on Friday, hitting $3,700.00. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,417. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,309.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4,909.84. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,609.16 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $63.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

