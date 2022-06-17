Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SHYF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,522. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $671.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

