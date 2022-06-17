Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

MDT stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

