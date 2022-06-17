Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Evergy makes up about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,057,000 after purchasing an additional 111,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $59.77. 28,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

