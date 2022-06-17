Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. 16,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

