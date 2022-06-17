Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.09. 44,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,673. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

