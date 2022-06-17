Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,959 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in R1 RCM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,450 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 577,798 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,467. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

