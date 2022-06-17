Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,218,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

