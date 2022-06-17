Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505. Temenos has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.38.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.
Temenos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
