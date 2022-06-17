Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505. Temenos has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMSNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

