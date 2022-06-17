Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Update

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

TEN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,628. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

