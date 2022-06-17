Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tesla by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 783,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $607,646,000 after purchasing an additional 107,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Tesla by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.34 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $662.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $815.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $913.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

