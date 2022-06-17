TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.97.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. Research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
