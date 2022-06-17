TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.97.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. Research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

