TFI International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

TFII opened at $73.21 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins dropped their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

