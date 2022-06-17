TFI International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TFI International to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
TFII opened at $73.21 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins dropped their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.
TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
