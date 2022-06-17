The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.37. 212,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059,794. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $252.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.29.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

