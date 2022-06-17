The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 8,757.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,426 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Gorman-Rupp worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. 1,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,847. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $724.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.13%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

