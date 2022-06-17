The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SCX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,323. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.S. Starrett (Get Rating)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.