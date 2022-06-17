The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,040. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

Progressive stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,075. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.