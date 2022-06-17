The Sandbox Hits 1-Day Volume of $292.32 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $292.32 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00672803 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004478 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00168475 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,184,778 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

