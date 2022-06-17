The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in May

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,662,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 1,944,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKBF remained flat at $$8.30 during midday trading on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

