The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

