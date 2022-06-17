The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in May

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The9 by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NCTY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,739. The9 has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

