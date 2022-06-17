TheStreet Lowers Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hello Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Hello Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 753,456 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

