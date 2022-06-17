Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.