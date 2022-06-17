thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.23

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 52854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

TKAMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.60 ($18.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.10) to €8.60 ($8.96) in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

