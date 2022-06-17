Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,344,346 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.46.

In other news, insider Trevor Phillips acquired 2,758,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £27,580 ($33,474.94).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

